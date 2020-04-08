Twitter boss pledges $1bn for coronavirus relief effort

Jack Dorsey, the founder of Twitter and payment app Square, has said he will donate $1bn towards efforts to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.
According to Mr Dorsey, the donation represented approximately 28% of his wealth.
He made the announcement on Twitter, writing that the “needs are increasingly urgent.”
“After we disarm this pandemic, the focus will shift to girl’s health and education, and research into universal basic income,” he said.
The 43-year-old is the chief executive of both Twitter and Square.