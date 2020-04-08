Twitter boss pledges $1bn for coronavirus relief effort

Jack Dorsey, the founder of Twitter and payment app Square, has said he will donate $1bn towards efforts to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Mr Dorsey, the donation represented approximately 28% of his wealth.

He made the announcement on Twitter, writing that the “needs are increasingly urgent.”

I’m moving $1B of my Square equity (~28% of my wealth) to #startsmall LLC to fund global COVID-19 relief. After we disarm this pandemic, the focus will shift to girl’s health and education, and UBI. It will operate transparently, all flows tracked here: https://t.co/hVkUczDQmz — jack (@jack) April 7, 2020

“After we disarm this pandemic, the focus will shift to girl’s health and education, and research into universal basic income,” he said.

The 43-year-old is the chief executive of both Twitter and Square.