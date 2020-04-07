Russia sends mobile laboratory for COVID-19 testing to Armenia

In line with an agreement reached between the Defense Ministers of Armenia and Russia, David Tonoyan and Sergey Shoygu, a team of specialists of Russian Armed Forces has arrived in Armenia to support the organization of anti-epidemic measures, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense Shushan Sepanyan informs.

The team is equipped with a mobile laboratory for COVID-19 infection testing and disinfection system. The systems will allow to test the staff of the Armenian Armed Forces and the Russian military base #102 in Gyumri.

The examination in target groups will greatly contribute to the organization of preventive measures and will considerably raise the effectiveness of anti-epidemic measures.