Boris Johnson taken to hospital 10 days after testing positive for coronavirus

Boris Johnson has been admitted to hospital after testing positive for coronavirus, Downing Street announced tonight, The Daily Mail reports.

The Prime Minister, who is still suffering from the symptoms of the disease, will undergo tests ‘as a precaution’.

A Downing Street spokesperson said: ‘On the advice of his doctor, the Prime Minister has tonight been admitted to hospital for tests.

‘This is a precautionary step, as the Prime Minister continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus ten days after testing positive for the virus.

‘The Prime Minister thanks NHS staff for all their incredible hard work and urges the public to continue to follow the government’s advice to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives.’