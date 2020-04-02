Iran’s Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani tests positive for COVID-19 – IRNA

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani has tested positive for coronavirus and is in quarantine, IRNA quotes the Parliament press service as saying.

“After certain symptoms emerged, he underwent coronavirus testing and tested positive for COVID-19. He is currently in quarantine and receiving treatment,” the press department said late on Thursday.

Larijani is the highest-ranking Iranian official to contract the virus so far.

