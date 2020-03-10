Armenia’s Gyumri on Forbes list of 17 most beautiful places to travel to in spring

Based on the recommendations of travel experts, Forbes has compiled a list of 17 most beautiful places to travel to in spring. Among others, Forbes advises to visit Armenia’s second largest city of Gyumri.

“With new budget airline routes to Gyumri from Germany and Greece, Armenia’s second city is finally stepping into the spotlight for more than just its association with the 1988 Spitak Earthquake. Spring is a fantastic time to visit Gyumri as the harsh winters subside and flowers saturate the city as it prepares to celebrate Easter with juicy fruits and heaping plates of pilaf,” the article reads.

The publication notes that Gyumri is home to hip cafes and concept shops like Konjelazia Tourism & Design, several cultural spaces, unique places to stay like Masters’ House Bed & Bar and Loft Gyumri, and Armenia’s most humorous locals.

“Stop into Gwoog Gastrohouse for a local taste of Gyumri and try their Panrkhash, a dish made from cheese and lavash. Local herbs create tasty tea at Herbs & Honey, a beautiful cafe located in the center of Gyumri and the perfect place to stop before checking out a show at the Alikhanyan Puppet Theater. And, if you’re looking for a souvenir to take home from Gyumri, look no further than HayAr Jewellery where all accessories are made from repurposed bullets by Gyumri artist Artak Tadevosyan,” Forbes writes.

Other destinations on the list include: Hunza Valley (Pakistan), London (England), Aruba, the Natchez Trace Parkway (USA), Death Valley National Park (California), Cusco (Peru), Vancouver Island, (BC, Canada), Tbilisi (Georgia), Mexico City (Mexico), Isle of Skye (Scotland), the Willamette Valley (Oregon), Maui (Hawaii, USA), Morocco, Iceland, Bacalar, Quintana Roo (México), Tucson (Arizona),