Kardashians dine at Armenian restaurant in Glendale

The Kardashian ladies met up for a family dinner at one of their favorite restaurants that serves up authentic Armenian fare on Wednesday, The Daily Mail reports.

Khloe and and older sisters Kourtney and Kim arrived at Carousel Restaurant in the Glendale section of Los Angeles.

Mom Kris Jenner also joined the sisters at the restaurant.

The Carousel restaurant has been a favorite of the Kardashians for many years.

Just moments before, both Khloe and Kourtney were spotted leaving a studio in Los Angeles where they filmed a spot on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman.