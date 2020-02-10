Wizz Air advertises upcoming flights to Armenia in an on-board magazine

Hungarian Wizz Air budget airline advertises the upcoming flights to Yerevan in its on-board magazine, Armenia’s Ambassador to the Netherlands informs in a Twitter post.

Wizz Air low-cost airline is expanding to Armenia and will start operating regular flights from Yerevan to Vienna and Vilnius.

The Budapest-based carrier is expected to start flying the two twice-weekly routes in April 2020.

Wizz Air will also operate flights on Yerevan- Larnaca (Cyprus) -Yerevan route from June 1, 2020. The flights will be carried out twice a week.