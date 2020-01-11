Yerevan expects large flow of tourists – Mayor

With European budget airlines expected to enter the Armenian marked soon, Yerevan is preparing for a large flow of tourists, Mayor Hayk Marutyan says.

“Naturally, the city should be ready with its infrastructure to welcome guests in Yerevan,” the Mayor said in a Facebook post after a visit to Zvartnots International Airport.

“The gate of the modern city is the airport, the first impression that tourists have of our country. Today I visited Zvartnots, accompanied by the airport administration, and got acquainted with the working conditions and problems of the facility,” the Mayor added.