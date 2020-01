Private of the Armenian Armed Forces Artur Arzumanyan was wounded by Azerbaijani sniper fire today, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense Artsrun Hovhannisyan informs.

Shooting was reported in the direction of Berkaber village in Armenia’s Tavush province at about 12:45, Hovhannisyan said.

“All responsibility for further actions rests with the Azerbaijani side,” the Spokesman added.