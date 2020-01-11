Armenian President to deliver keynote address at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2020

President Armen Sargsyan will pay a working visit to the United Arab Emirates.

Within the framework of the visit, the President of Armenia will have meetings with the top leadership of the United Arab Emirates. Discussions will focus on issues of mutually beneficial cooperation. The agreements reached during the previous meetings will also be touched upon.

President Sargsyan’s meetings will focus on nuclear energy, modern technologies, food security, as well as cooperation within the ATOM (Advanced Tomorrow) Initiative for Scientific and Technological Development.

The Armenian President will be a keynote speaker at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2020. It is a global platform that brings together heads of state, politicians, reputable experts, scientists, businessmen to discuss global challenges and pressing issues of sustainable development in the world.

About 4,000 delegates from more than 175 countries, including heads of state and government, diplomats, politicians and public figures, and large entrepreneurs, will attend the conference.

This year’s conference will address climate change and its consequences, energy, food security issues, health and innovation in biotechnology, artificial intelligence and youth.

Previous speakers at the prestigious conference included former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, King of the Netherlands Willem-Alexander, former French President Francois Hollande, Crown Prince of Sweden Victoria and others.

President Sargsyan will have bilateral meetings with the leaders of other countries and governments visiting Abu Dhabi to participate in the forum, in particular Indonesian President Joko Vidodo, Rwandan President Paul Kagame, Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic and others.