Signs of de-escalation in the region encouraging, Armenian FM says

Armenia Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has called for the US and Iran to work further towards regional peace.

“Signs of de-escalation in our neighborhood are encouraging,” Minister Mnatsakanyan said in a Twitter post, stressing that “making it sustainable is a priority.”

“We encourage our important partners United States and Iran to work further towards regional peace and stability,” the Foreign Minister added.