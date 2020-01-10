Armenia to be represented at 17th Architecture Exhibition in Venice with national pavilion

Armenia will be represented at the 17th International Architecture Exhibition (La Biennale di Venezia) with a national pavilion, the Armenian Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport informs.

The Hybrid Identities project has won the tender to curate the pavilion. It proposes two options for the pavilion – either indoor or outdoor.

“No one knows this better than the Armenians. Regarding the current international refugee crisis, Armenians have been on both side of the narrative – both the refugees and those taking in refugees. Through this pavilion, Armenia is saying that we’ve experienced both. Learn from Armenians as a case study – they have learned we have to embrace each other and live together,” says.