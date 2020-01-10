Armenia highlights multilateral cooperation in fighting global challenges

The Charter rests on the goal of developing friendly relations among nations based on respect for self-determination and equal rights, Armenia’s Permanent Representative Mher Margaryan said at an UN Security Council open debate on upholding the UN Charter.

“The inalienable right of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh to self-determination through the legally binding expression of free will represents a basic premise for the peaceful resolution of the conflict,” Amb. Margaryan said.

In light of recent developments in Iraq and the wider Middle East, he appealed to parties for a de-escalation of tensions.

#Armenia🇦🇲 is following closely the developments in Middle East. “We have appealed for de-escalation of the situation, through dialogue & exclusively peaceful means, to avoid risk of destabilization in immediate neighborhood & beyond”, PR Mher #Margaryan addresses the #UNSC pic.twitter.com/3OIrr5lwDf — Armenia Mission to UN (@ArmeniaUN) January 10, 2020

“We have appealed for de-escalation of the situation, through dialogue and exclusively peaceful means, to avoid risk of destabilization in immediate neighborhood and beyond,” Margaryan continued.

“The fight against ISIL and Al-Qaida in Iraq and Syria should continue to unite the international community and serve as a basis for consolidating regional peace and security,” the Permanent Representative said.

“Despite the United Nations making major progress in preserving peace, the world still faces armed conflicts, pervasive poverty and rising inequality. Multilateral cooperation remains an important tool to take action on these global challenges,” he stated.