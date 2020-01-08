Mkhitaryan suffers thigh injury, will miss Juventus clash

Roma forward Henrikh Mkhitaryan has been ruled out of the Giallorossi’s league clash against Juventus due to a thigh injury, Calciomercato.com reports.

According to the report, an examination has revealed an injury to the femoral rectum of his left thigh, following on from the challenge with Torino midfielder Soualiho Meïté in Roma’s 0-2 defeat on Sunday.

Mkhitaryan will be assessed in the coming days, but he is guaranteed to miss the match against Juventus on Sunday, the report highlights.

Mkhitaryan has made 14 appearances so far this season for the Giallorossi, scoring three goals and providing one assist.

The Armenian has already missed ten games so far this season due to a tear in his abductor muscle suffered at the end of September.