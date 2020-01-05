Iran abandons nuclear deal limits after US kills general

Iran has said it will no longer abide by any of the limits of its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers after a U.S. airstrike killed a top Iranian general in Baghdad, abandoning the accord’s key provisions that block Tehran from having enough material to build an atomic weapon, the Associated Press reports.

Iran insisted in a state television broadcast it remained open to negotiations with European partners, who so far have been unable to offer Tehran a way to sell its crude oil abroad despite U.S. sanctions. It also didn’t back off of earlier promises that it wouldn’t seek a nuclear weapon.

Iran’s state TV cited a statement by President Hassan Rouhani’s administration saying the country will not observe limitations on uranium enrichment, the amount of stockpiled enriched uranium as well as research and development in its nuclear activities.