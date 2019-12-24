Armenian love story featured in Ed Sheeran’s new video

A couple from Armenia is featured in English singer Ed Sheeran’s new video.

Ed Sheeran has shared the love story of a number of couples in the video, including his own.

The singer and his wife, Cherry Seaborn, appear in their first music video together for his single “Put It All on Me,” and are seen in their London apartment dancing and cuddling for the camera.

Sheeran, who just got married earlier this year, takes a variety of love stories from around the world, regardless of race, gender, or geographical location.

He starts the journey from Armenia, and takes the story to Lummi Nation a native US tribe in Washington, to Zanzibar, Dallas, Guatemala, Durmersteim and Cologne in Germany, and finally returns to the US, Miami, New York, California, Tanzania, Texas, San Diego, and of course, London.

The video’s director Jason Koenig has revealed on Instagram that a crew filmed it by shooting 17 shoots, in 18 days, finding real couples dancing all over the world, with cameras in our backpacks.

“I know we didn’t get to every culture but we tried for as many as we could. The people we met were so inspiring. Love is real. Dancing is the best. Hoping to put a little joy into the world this holiday,” he said.