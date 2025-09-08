Supertramp singer and co-writer Rick Davies dies at 81

Supertramp founder Rick Davies, who wrote and sang some of the rock band’s hits, has died at the age of 81, the BBC reports.

The English vocalist and keyboardist died on Saturday, a decade after being diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer, the band said.

“As co-writer, along with partner Roger Hodgson, he was the voice and pianist behind Supertramp’s most iconic songs, leaving an indelible mark on rock music history,” a statement said. “His soulful vocals and unmistakable touch on the Wurlitzer became the heartbeat of the bands’ sound.”

Davies wrote songs including 1974’s Bloody Well Right, their US chart breakthrough; and 1979’s Goodbye Stranger.