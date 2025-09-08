Persepolis hosts Armenian National Philharmonic Orchestra in cultural concert  

On Saturday, Persepolis, a UNESCO World Heritage site in Iran’s Fars province, hosted an international and intercultural event, welcoming audiences to a live performance by the Armenian National Philharmonic Orchestra, Tehran Times reports.

The orchestra performed in honor of its centenary, delivering a memorable concert that included the iconic Iranian piece “O Iran” (“Ey Iran”) by the esteemed Ruhollah Khaleghi along with several other compositions by prominent Armenian composers.

The artistic initiative was organized through a collaborative effort between the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts, the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance’s Artistic Affairs Department, Fars Province Governor’s Office, the General Directorate of Culture and Islamic Guidance of Fars, and the Provincial Directorate of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts.

The concert aimed to strengthen cultural ties between nations, emphasizing music as a universal language capable of fostering dialogue among diverse peoples and creating a platform for artistic enhancement and mutual understanding.

Prominent figures attending included Minister of Science, Research, and Technology Hossein Simaei-Sarraf, Fars Governor Hossein Ali Amiri, the Deputy for Artistic Affairs at the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance Nadereh Rezai, as well as Armenian Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Zhanna Andreasyan and Grigor Hakobyan, the Armenian ambassador to Iran, along with the distinguished international guests. The event commenced with the Armenian Philharmonic Orchestra performing the national anthems of Iran and Armenia.

Fars Governor, in his opening remarks, welcomed the international guests and diplomatic delegations, stating that tonight, beneath the grandeur of Persepolis, they gathered to listen to the mellifluous sounds of music and to hear the shared language of cultures.

He emphasized that the Armenian Philharmonic’s performance embodies a message of peace and solidarity, highlighting music’s role in uniting hearts. Amiri underscored Iran and Armenia’s longstanding companionship across centuries and praised the concert as a symbol of friendship and cultural cooperation.

He further noted that the event stands as a testament to the path of friendship and cultural synergy, calling for global voices that promote peace and friendship. “Our diplomacy is rooted in human values that bind nations together, and Iranians have always believed that preserving cultural ties strengthens civilizations. This concert is a celebration of peace and friendship,” he stated. He concluded by affirming that the presence of the Armenian Philharmonic Orchestra at Persepolis is a proud example of international cultural collaboration.

For his part, Grigor Hakobyan also expressed his pleasure at holding the concert at the UNESCO World Heritage site. “It is a great honor to perform here, alongside this symbol of human civilization, and to celebrate the anniversary of the Armenian Philharmonic Orchestra’s founding,” he said.

Hakobyan emphasized that the concert signifies the deepening bond between Iran and Armenia and the enduring vitality of music as a universal language, promising continued cultural cooperation.

In another segment, Armenian Minister Andreasyan reflected on the cultural ties between Iran and Armenia, describing the event as a symbol of mutual respect and friendship.

She noted that the recent presidential visit to Armenia marked a milestone for bilateral cooperation and that this concert transcends politics, serving as a declaration of peace and cultural coexistence.

Andreasyan praised Persepolis as a luminous monument of ancient civilizations, emphasizing that the event reinforces the enduring cultural connections between the two nations. She expressed pride in hearing the immortal Armenian musical voice resonating within this majestic historical site and acknowledged the previous concert conducted under the baton of Iranian-Armenian musician and conductor Loris Tjeknavorian at Vahdat Hall, viewing today’s performance as a continuation of that artistic journey. She expressed gratitude to regional authorities and hopes for ongoing cultural exchanges.

In his concluding remarks, Simaei-Sarraf emphasized Iran’s long history of embracing diversity and fostering unity through cultural richness.

He stressed that Iran’s civilization, celebrated worldwide for its art and culture, has been enriched further through the advent of Islam. Simaei-Sarraf noted that being Iranian entails love for knowledge, spirituality, and moderation—values that must persist.

He pointed to Persepolis as a symbol of this enduring spirit, asserting that history and culture, rather than military might, define a nation’s legacy. He reaffirmed that the deep-rooted historical ties between Iran and Armenia reflect mutual respect, and that Persepolis exemplifies how civilizations are preserved through culture and history. He called for increased awareness of these principles in contemporary times.

Following his remarks, the Armenian Philharmonic Orchestra performed compositions by prominent Armenian composers, with the concluding piece being the patriotic anthem “Ey Iran” by Ruhollah Khaleghi. The performance, especially its rendition of “Ey Iran” within the historic setting of Persepolis, created a striking and memorable atmosphere, symbolizing the enduring power of music and cultural dialogue.