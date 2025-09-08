India, Iran to hold talks in Tehran; trilateral meeting with Armenia expected soon

India and Iran will hold foreign office consultations this week in Tehran to boost ties. This will follow Saturday’s telephone conversation between the national security advisers of the two countries, The Economic Times reports.

An official from the Ministry of External Affairs will lead the delegation to the Iranian capital to meet his counterpart. Talks among other issues will focus on boosting Chabahar Port operations as well as the International North-South Transport Corridor, according to people familiar with the development.

The India-Iran bilateral meeting will be followed by India-Iran-Armenia trilateral talks, a format that has been developed over the past few years to work towards connectivity between India and Armenia via Iran.