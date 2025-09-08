Elina Avanesyan seeks participation in Olympics

Tennis player Elina Avanesyan, the first Armenian athlete to break into the Top 40 of the WTA world rankings, announced on Monday that she hopes to represent Armenia at the Olympic Games, Armenpress reports.

“I got sick this March, which really drained my energy,” she said at a press conference. “Recovery was difficult, and afterward I struggled with an injury that kept me from performing well in international tournaments. But I believe everything happens for a reason. This challenge has taught me patience. I’ve almost fully recovered now, though I still have some issues with my shoulder.”

Avanesyan said competing at the Olympics has always been a dream. “Every athlete aspires to take part in the Olympic Games, and I am no exception. I look forward to the opportunity to participate, not only in the Los Angeles Olympics but also in future editions.”

In addition to her professional career, Avanesyan has been holding tennis master classes for children in Yerevan and plans to visit other cities across Armenia soon.