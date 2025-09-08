Armenian PM to donate Bible to Washington’s Museum of the Bible

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has announced that he will donate a personal Bible to the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C.

In a post on his Facebook page, accompanied by a video, Pashinyan explained the significance of the Bible, which has been with him during pivotal moments of his life.

“This Bible came to me while I was in hiding. I want to remind that I was in hiding from March 2, 2008, until July 1, 2009. Later, this Bible was with me in prison for one year and 11 months,” he said.

According to the Prime Minister, the idea of donating the Bible emerged during his recent visit to the United States. “I promised that I would gift this Bible to the Museum of the Bible in Washington,” he noted.

Pashinyan added that the process is now underway and the Bible will be sent to Washington in the near future. “I believe that this book, which is very important and dear to me, will find a very important place. And the Museum of the Bible is the right place for it,” he emphasized, showing the Bible on video.