Putin rejects Western security in Ukraine, warning troops would be target

Russian President Vladimir Putin has rejected Western proposals for a “reassurance force” in Ukraine the day after any ceasefire comes into place, following a Paris summit aimed at finalizing plans for security guarantees, the BBC reports.

French President Emmanuel Macron said 26 of Ukraine’s allies had formally committed to deploying troops “by land, sea or air” to help provide security the moment fighting was brought to a halt.

He did not detail any of the countries involved.

Putin sought to quash the allies’ initiative, with a warning that any troops deployed to Ukraine would be “legitimate targets”, especially if they appeared now, even though there are no plans for an immediate deployment.