Russia looks at Armenia-Azerbaijan agreement with cautious optimism – Deputy PM

Russia views the recently initialed agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan with cautious optimism, considering it an important step toward strengthening peace in the region, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said on Thursday.

Speaking at the 10th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok, Overchuk stressed the significance of the development for broader Eurasian stability.

“We look at the initialed agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan with very cautious optimism. This is also an important contribution to strengthening peace in our greater Eurasian region,” he noted.

The 10th Eastern Economic Forum is being held in Vladivostok from September 3 to 6 under the theme “The Far East: Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity.” The event’s business program includes more than 100 thematic sessions across seven major tracks.