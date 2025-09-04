Documentary on Sergei Parajanov to premiere in the US

As part of the centennial celebrations of legendary filmmaker Sergei Parajanov, the documentary “I Will Take Revenge Through Love — S. Parajanov” will be screened in the United States for the first time in a festival format, Armenia’s Ministry of Education, Science, Culture, and Sports reported.

The Armenian-French co-production by Boomerang Media.am will have its US premiere on September 14 at the New Jersey International Film Festival. A second screening is scheduled for September 20 at the Seattle Film Festival, as part of a special program. The film had its world premiere earlier this year at the 81st Venice International Film Festival and has since been featured at major festivals in Ghent (Belgium), Mar del Plata (Argentina), and elsewhere.

The documentary was produced with the support of Armenia’s Ministry of Education, Science, Culture, and Sports, the Armenian Cinema Foundation (formerly the National Cinema Center of Armenia), France’s National Center for Cinema and the Moving Image (CNC), and French broadcaster Cine+.

Producers of the film include Ani Vorskanian (AVA Films) and Zara Djian (Boomerang Media.am), with French co-producer Stéphane Jourdain.

In collaboration with festival organizers, Boomerang Media.am has also prepared a special program titled “Kino Armenia: Triad of Past and Present.” The selection highlights the richness and diversity of Armenian cinema, featuring three landmark works: Sergei Parajanov’s masterpiece “The Color of Pomegranates,” Canadian-Armenian filmmaker Atom Egoyan’s “Calendar,” and Zara Djian’s documentary “I Will Take Revenge Through Love.”

Beyond film screenings, the Seattle program will also include cultural events such as a concert by Armenian musicians, an art exhibition, and a thematic space dedicated to Parajanov’s creative motifs.