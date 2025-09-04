Armenian team wins silver and two bronze medals at European Junior Olympiad in Informatics

The Armenian team earned one silver and two bronze medals at the 9th European Junior Olympiad in Informatics (EJOI), held from August 29 to September 4 in Shumen, Bulgaria.

The competition followed the same format as the International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI), with participants solving three tasks on each of the two contest days. Each country was allowed to enter up to four contestants.

Armenia was represented by four students: Mamikon Hambaryan (8th grade, Gyumri School No. 41), Hayk Manukyan (9th grade, Quantum College), Aren Grigoryan (9th grade, Quantum College), and Vache Kocharyan (7th grade, Quantum College).

The team’s medal winners were:

Silver medal : Hayk Manukyan

: Hayk Manukyan Bronze medals: Mamikon Hambaryan and Aren Grigoryan

The team was led by Armen Andreasian, associate professor at Yerevan State University and chair of the Armenian Informatics Committee, and Hamlet Mikaelyan, a PhD student at YSU.

This year’s event brought together 96 students from 24 countries.

At last year’s 8th European Junior Olympiad in Informatics, held in Chisinau, Moldova, the Armenian team won two bronze medals.