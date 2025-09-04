Armenian State Symphony Orchestra to perform in Abu Dhabi and tour Germany

The Armenian State Symphony Orchestra is set for a series of major international performances this fall, beginning with concerts in Abu Dhabi on September 6 and 7.

At the Etihad Arena, the orchestra will present the iconic scores of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, composed by acclaimed American composer John Williams. The performances, conducted by Justin Freer, will be accompanied by film screenings, offering audiences a unique cinematic and musical experience.

Later in the season, from November 16 to December 2, the orchestra, under the baton of its Artistic Director and Principal Conductor Sergey Smbatyan, will embark on a tour across Germany. Performing in prestigious concert halls in 15 cities, the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra will collaborate with renowned soloists to showcase Armenian performing and compositional artistry alongside masterpieces of classical music.