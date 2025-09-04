Armenian President offers condolences over the deadly Lisbon funicular crash

Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan has offered condolences over the deadly Lisbon funicular crash.

“Deeply saddened to learn about the Gloria funicular accident in Lisbon which caused dozens of deaths and injuries․ I extend my sincere condolences and solidarity to President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, leadership and friendly people of Portugal, wishing strength and resilience to the families and relatives of the victims, and a speedy recovery to the injured․,” President Khachaturyan said in a post on X.

Investigations are under way after at least 15 people were killed when a funicular cable railway derailed and hit a building in Lisbon.

At least 18 others were injured, with five in a serious condition – authorities said last night a child had sustained “minor wounds.”

Police say they are working with the company that runs the Gloria funicular to ascertain who was on board and what caused the crash.

The railway connects Lisbon’s downtown with the upper quarter, and is popular with tourists.