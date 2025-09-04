Armenian, Japanese Prime Ministers discuss expanding bilateral ties in Tokyo

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and Prime Minister of Japan Shigeru Ishiba met in Tokyo’s Kantei on Thursday, reaffirming their commitment to deepening cooperation across a wide range of fields.

Prime Minister Ishiba welcomed Pashinyan’s visit, calling it an important opportunity to further develop Armenian–Japanese relations and strengthen mutually beneficial collaboration. He emphasized Japan’s interest in consolidating friendly ties with Armenia and pursuing joint initiatives in various sectors. Ishiba also hailed the recent peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, expressing hope that it would ensure lasting stability in the South Caucasus.

For his part, Prime Minister Pashinyan thanked his Japanese counterpart for the warm hospitality and underlined Armenia’s readiness to give new momentum to bilateral relations. Highlighting the importance of economic cooperation, Pashinyan announced plans for an upcoming bilateral business forum that is expected to stimulate trade and attract significant Japanese investment in Armenia.

The Armenian leader also pointed to long-standing cooperation with Japan in disaster prevention, human resource development, infrastructure, and support for small and medium-sized enterprises. He expressed appreciation for Japan’s continued involvement in Armenia through development and technical assistance programs.

Pashinyan congratulated Japan on hosting the upcoming Expo 2025 in Osaka and thanked the Japanese government for supporting Armenia’s participation. Both sides agreed that the international exhibition would provide a valuable platform to further promote bilateral cooperation.

During the talks, the two prime ministers reviewed key areas of partnership, including economic and investment collaboration, as well as closer ties in education, science, culture, and tourism. They also exchanged views on steps to advance regional peace and stability.

An official dinner was hosted in honor of Prime Minister Pashinyan by Prime Minister Ishiba.