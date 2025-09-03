Strong aftershock hits Afghanistan after quake kills more than 1,400

A fresh magnitude-5.2 aftershock struck eastern Afghanistan – two days after a powerful quake in the same region killed more than 1,400 people and injured 3,000 others, according to the Taliban government, the BBC reports.

Rescue efforts following Sunday’s magnitude-six quake have been complicated by landslides that have blocked roads, making land travel difficult.

Helicopters have been deployed to aid the search for survivors in the ruins of remote villages, where many are feared trapped under the rubble.

The Taliban government has appealed for international help. The UN has released emergency funds, while the UK has pledged £1m ($1.3m) in aid.