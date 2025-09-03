Prime Minister Pashinyan meets Chinese Vice President Han Zheng in Beijing

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan met with Han Zheng, Vice President of the People’s Republic of China.

Vice President Han Zheng welcomed Pashinyan’s visit to China and his participation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit and the military parade held in Beijing. He underlined that the establishment of a strategic partnership between Armenia and China, reached as a result of Pashinyan’s meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, will significantly contribute to expanding cooperation across all sectors.

Han Zheng emphasized that China attaches great importance to this new level of partnership with Armenia, noting that the Prime Minister’s visit carries key significance for strengthening bilateral relations.

Prime Minister Pashinyan, in turn, expressed gratitude for the invitation and warm reception. He stressed that his working visit to China holds particular importance for Armenia, as it has elevated bilateral relations to the level of a strategic partnership, opening up new opportunities for deepening and broadening cooperation.

The Armenian leader highlighted that in recent years cooperation has been developing in political, economic, and cultural fields, with people-to-people ties becoming increasingly stronger. According to Pashinyan, the mutual sympathy between the Armenian and Chinese peoples serves as a solid foundation for advancing comprehensive cooperation.

The two sides also exchanged views on issues of international significance and reaffirmed their confidence that Armenia–China cooperation will continue to expand both bilaterally and within multilateral frameworks.