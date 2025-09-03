Home | All news | Politics | Armenia’s top security official to visit France PoliticsTop Armenia’s top security official to visit France Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email September 3, 2025, 13:05 Less than a minute Secretary of the Security Council of Republic Armenia Armen Grigoryan will leave for Paris on September 4 for a working visit. Working meetings are scheduled during the visit. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email September 3, 2025, 13:05 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook X Reddit VKontakte Telegram Share via Email Print