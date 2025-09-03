PoliticsTop

Armenia’s top security official to visit France

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email September 3, 2025, 13:05
Secretary of the Security Council of Republic Armenia Armen Grigoryan will leave for Paris on September 4 for a working visit.

Working meetings are scheduled during the visit.

