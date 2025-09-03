Armenia’s Human Rights Defender, head of ICRC Delegation discuss rights of prisoners

Human Rights Defender of Armenia Anahit Manasyan received Daphne Maraine, the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Delegation in Armenia.

During the meeting, Manasyan highly valued the cooperation established between the Human Rights Defender’s Office and the ICRC, stressing the importance of the organization’s work in Armenia and the need for its continuity.

The discussion focused on a number of issues of mutual concern, including the rights of prisoners, missing persons, and their families. The sides also addressed joint programs carried out in the field of international humanitarian law.

For her part, Daphne Maraine expressed gratitude for the reception and reaffirmed the ICRC’s commitment to continuing cooperation with the Human Rights Defender’s Office.