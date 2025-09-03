Armenian PM attends Beijing parade

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his wife Anna Hakobyan participated in the ceremonial parade dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II in Beijing.

The event was attended by the heads of state participating in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, as well as leaders of a number of other countries.

The high-ranking guests were welcomed by President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping and Mrs. Peng Luan. President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping delivered a speech during the parade.

As part of the festive events, an official reception was organized on behalf of Xi Jinping and Mrs. Peng Luan in honor of the heads of state and their spouses.