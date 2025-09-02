Türkiye welcomes OSCE decision to dissolve Minsk Group

Türkiye has welcomed the decision by the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) to dissolve the Minsk Group, a body established over three decades ago to mediate the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“We welcome the decision taken by the OSCE Ministerial Council on September 1, 2025, regarding the dissolution of the Minsk Group and its affiliated structures,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

“This historic decision, made possible through the joint efforts of the two countries, constitutes one of the significant milestones in the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia,” the statement added.

The Minsk Group was established in 1992 to facilitate a peaceful resolution to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict and had Russia, the US, and France serving as co-chairs.

The decision to disband the group followed a summit held at the White House on August 8, hosted by US President Donald Trump. The foreign ministers of both countries submitted a joint request to the OSCE to dissolve the group.