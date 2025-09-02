Outgoing Iranian Ambassador awarded Armenian Defense Ministry medal

On September 2nd, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Armenia Suren Papikyan received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Republic of Armenia, Mr. Mehdi Sobhani, on the occasion of the completion of his diplomatic mission in the Republic of Armenia.

The Minister highly appreciated Ambassador’s contribution to the strengthening of Armenia-Iran relations and expressed gratitude for joint effective cooperation and significant achievements as a result.

During the meeting, issues related to the bilateral agenda, as well as the latest developments in regional and international security were discussed.

The Armenian Defense Minister awarded the Ambassador with a departmental medal for effective cooperation.