Explosion in downtown Yerevan injures three, one in serious condition

An explosion on Amiryan Street in Yerevan has left three people injured, Armenia’s Ministry of Health reports.

According to the ministry, one of the victims is in serious condition and has been placed in the intensive care unit. Another victim is in moderate condition, while the third is undergoing medical examinations, with their condition assessed as satisfactory.

Preliminary information suggests that the explosion took place inside a Toyota vehicle.

Gegham Asatryan, spokesperson for “Yerevan Bus” CJSC, wrote on his Facebook page that the public transport vehicle serving route No. 58 was stationed at a bus stop when the explosion occurred in the car in the opposite lane. Passengers on the bus were among those injured in the incident.