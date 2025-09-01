“Trump Route” will create fresh logistical opportunities for SCO Member States, Armenian PM says

The newly launched “Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity” will create fresh logistical opportunities not only for Armenia and Azerbaijan but also for all member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an address at CSO+ meeting in Shanghai.

Speaking about the signing of a landmark peace declaration with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Washington on August 8 — mediated by US President Donald Trump — Pashinyan emphasized that Armenia and Azerbaijan have effectively ended decades of hostilities and taken a historic step toward lasting regional peace.

“This is a historic turning point with far-reaching regional impact,” Pashinyan said, noting that international leaders who participate in the Washington summit congratulated both countries on their achievement.

The Armenian leader underlined that discussions now focus on reopening transport links on the basis of sovereignty, territorial integrity, and jurisdiction. This includes guaranteeing unimpeded communication between mainland Azerbaijan and its Nakhijevan Autonomous Republic through Armenian territory, with reciprocal advantages for Armenia’s international and domestic connectivity.

According to Pashinyan, the US-backed “Trump Route” investment program is directly aligned with Armenia’s “Crossroads of Peace” initiative. Yerevan and Washington have already signed a bilateral memorandum to jointly develop the project and attract investments.

“The implementation of these agreements will not only open communications between Armenia and Azerbaijan, but also create new logistical opportunities for all SCO members, as well as our immediate neighbors,” Pashinyan stressed.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed Armenia’s firm commitment to the agreements and expressed determination to bring them to life as swiftly as possible.