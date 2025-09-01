Armenian, Azerbaijani leaders meet on the sidelines of SCO Summit

On the margins of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held a meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

During the talks, the two leaders discussed the Armenia–Azerbaijan peace agenda, emphasizing the importance of constructive dialogue, mutual trust, and regional stability.

Both Pashinyan and Aliyev highlighted the positive momentum generated following the recent summit in Washington, noting that it reflects the international community’s support for advancing peace and normalization of relations between the two countries.

The sides agreed to maintain further contacts in pursuit of a comprehensive settlement.