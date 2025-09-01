Armenia National Team begins training camp ahead of World Cup qualifiers against Portugal and Ireland

The Armenia national football team has kicked off its training camp at the FFA Technical Center/Football Academy as part of preparations for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup European qualifiers against Portugal and Ireland.
Head coach Yeghishe Melikyan’s squad will hold its first training session today at 18:30.
The following players have joined the camp today:
- Henri Avagyan – Pyunik
- Ognjen Čančarević – Noah
- Arsen Beglaryan – Alashkert
- Kamo Hovhannisyan – Ararat-Armenia
- Styopa Mkrtchyan – Osijek (Croatia)
- Erik Piloyan – Urartu
- Edgar Grigoryan – Ararat-Armenia
- Georgi Harutyunyan – Puskás Akadémia (Hungary)
- Sergey Muradyan – Noah
- Albert Khachumyan – Ararat
- Jirair Shaghoyan – Ararat-Armenia
- Narek Aghasaryan – Urartu
- Gor Manvelyan – Noah
- Eduard Spertsyan – Krasnodar (Russia)
- Artak Dashyan – Noah
- Edgar Sevikyan – Ferencváros (Hungary)
- Hovhannes Harutyunyan – Noah
- Artur Serobyan – Ararat-Armenia
- Daniel Aghbalyan – Pyunik
- Ugochukwu Christus Iwu – Rubin Kazan (Russia)
- Karen Nalbandyan – Alashkert
- Grant-Leon Ranos – Borussia Mönchengladbach (Germany)
Three more players — Nair Tiknizyan, Tigran Barseghyan, and Vahan Bichakhchyan — will join the squad on September 2, while Lucas Zelarayán is expected on September 3.
Meanwhile, Norberto Briasco Balekian will miss the camp due to family reasons.
Armenia will host Portugal at Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium on September 6 at 20:00 (Yerevan time), before facing Ireland at the same venue on September 9, also at 20:00.