Armenia, Firebird discuss $500 million AI data center project

On September 1, Armenia’s Minister of High-Tech Industry, Mkhitar Hayrapetyan, held a meeting with Firebird co-founder Alexander Yesayan to discuss the development of a major artificial intelligence data center in Armenia.

Yesayan presented the progress already made on the project and outlined the strategic and technical challenges currently facing its implementation. Discussions focused in particular on the optimal selection of the site for the facility, the necessary infrastructure, and ensuring stable electricity supply.

Minister Hayrapetyan emphasized the importance of coordinated efforts for the project’s success, highlighting the crucial role that a large-scale data center would play in strengthening Armenia’s technological ecosystem.

The project envisions an investment of around $500 million, the deployment of thousands of NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs, and the creation of infrastructure with more than 100 megawatts of capacity.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties agreed on concrete solutions and next steps to ensure the smooth realization of the initiative.

The discussion was also attended by First Deputy Minister Gevorg Mantashyan and Enterprise Armenia representative Vahagn Mughnetsyan.