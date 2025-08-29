Three MoUs signed between Armenia-US published

The three memorandums of understanding signed on August 8 between the Republic of Armenia and the United States of America have been published.

MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING

between the Government of the United States of America and the Government of the Republic of Armenia regarding the Crossroads of Peace Capacity Building Partnership



The Government of the United States of America and the Government of the Republic of Armenia (hereinafter referred to as the “Participants”),

Emphasizing unequivocal support for Armenia’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of its internationally recognized borders;

Expressing mutual interest in investment in Armenia’s Crossroads of Peace project and enhancing Armenia’s infrastructure and border security;

Affirming the common desire to improve Armenia’s infrastructure and border security capacities, and ability to act as an efficient transit hub for regional and global trade; and

Recognizing the complementarity of the work of the Participants and the benefits of closer strategic cooperation between them;

Have reached the following understanding:



I. Purpose

The purpose of this Memorandum of Understanding (hereinafter “MOU”) is to collaborate towards the improvement of Armenia’s infrastructure and border security, including through investment, resources, training, and partnership between the Participants.

The Participants intend to respond to Armenia’s infrastructure and border security priorities, including:

• Encouraging private sector investment;

• Increasing efficiency of customs control and border security cooperation and capacity building, including to combat illicit trafficking and smuggling;

• Facilitating the exchanges of best practices between the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Armenian Border Guard Troops of the National Security Service and State Revenue Committee.

• Strengthening cyber security best practices and capacities.



II. Areas of Cooperation

The Participants intend to collaborate in a number of areas, including but not limited to the following:

• Enhancing Armenia’s border security through training, U.S. government resources, and best practices from U.S. Department of Homeland Security Customs and Border Protection;

• Increasing investment on cyber defense operations; and

• Promoting investment to modernize Armenia’s infrastructure as well as the border security sector.

III. General Provisions

1. Duration: This MOU becomes operative on the date of its signing and is intended to remain operative for a period of one (1) year. Cooperation under this MOU is expected to continue for additional 3 periods unless one of the Participants notifies the other in writing of its intention to discontinue cooperation under this MOU at least sixty (60) days prior to the date of discontinuance. Any differences regarding the interpretation or application of this MOU may be resolved amicably through consultations between the competent bodies of the Participants.

2. Modifications: The Participants may modify this MOU by mutual written decision.

3. Points of Contact: The Participants intend to designate points of contact within their respective institutions to coordinate the implementation of this MOU.

4. Reporting and Dialogue: The Participants intend to hold regular consultations, including at the expert and senior levels to review progress and identify new opportunities for collaboration.

5. Effect of MOU: Nothing in this MOU gives rise to rights or obligations under international or domestic law. The Participants specifically acknowledge that this MOU is not an obligation of funds. The Participants intend to maintain their own separate and unique missions and mandates and their own accountabilities. The cooperation between the Participants as outlined in this MOU is not intended to be construed as a partnership or other type of legal entity or personality. Each Participant is expected to bear its own costs for all expenses incurred by itself related to this MOU. The Participants intend to implement this MOU in a manner that does not interfere with any other arrangements between the Participants, either prior to or subsequent to the signing of this MOU. Nothing in this MOU is intended to be construed as an exclusive working relationship.





MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING between the Government of the United States of America and the Government of the Republic of Armenia regarding an AI and Semiconductor Innovation Partnership







The Government of the United States of America and the Government of the Republic of Armenia (hereinafter referred to as the “Participants”),

Acknowledging their shared interest in fostering innovation, economic development, and technological advancement,

Expressing mutual interest in investment in Armenia’s semiconductor ecosystem, which will contribute to technology commercialization and economic benefit for both Participants;

Affirming the common desire to increase support for resilient semiconductor supply chains; and

Recognizing the complementarity of the work of the Participants and the benefits of closer strategic cooperation between them;

Have reached the following understanding:

I. Purpose

The United States of America and the Republic of Armenia develop this Memorandum of Understanding in line with the U.S.-Armenia Strategic Partnership Charter, intended to deepen collaboration on development of secure semiconductor supply chains, including with respect to: the semiconductor ecosystem, and the Integrated Circuit (IC) and electronics industries, to create linkages between their respective industries and commercialization of artificial intelligence applications, and to work towards achieving the necessary conditions required to elevate Armenia’s assessed status within the U.S. export control framework.

The Participants intend to respond to their semiconductor supply chain and artificial intelligence development priorities, including:

• Exploring opportunities to further develop Armenia’s semiconductor ecosystem.

• Encouraging private sector investment; also through exploring joint projects and public- private partnerships to accelerate practical implementation of this Memorandum of Understanding (hereinafter “MOU”).

• Increasing mutual exchanges of information on best practices for development of secure semiconductor supply chains and artificial intelligence applications;

• Enhancing bilateral and international discussions on best practices for export controls;

• Facilitating joint academic and research partnerships (also through the potential establishment of an Armenia-USA binational science foundation) on semiconductors, and supply chain resiliency to support innovation, workforce development, knowledge and technology transfer.

II. Areas of Cooperation

The Participants intend to collaborate in a number of areas, including the following:

• Raising awareness among US private sector, associations and other relevant stakeholders about semiconductor ecosystem and trusted export control mechanisms existing in Armenia.

• Enhancing export controls for secure semiconductor supply chains;

• Strengthening effective export controls for artificial intelligence application and model development;

• Strengthening cooperation between the Participants to define, identify and prevent diversion of artificial intelligence resources;

• Preparing the workforce to effectively use and integrate artificial intelligence applications, including issues of freedom, accuracy, integrity, and purpose.

• Opportunities for promoting investment and infrastructure development in Armenia’s high-tech sector.

III. General Provisions

1. Duration: This MOU becomes operative on the date of its signing and is intended to remain operative for a period of one (1) year. Cooperation under this MOU is expected to continue for additional 3 periods unless one of the Participants notifies the other in writing of its intention to discontinue cooperation under this MOU at least sixty (60) days prior to the date of discontinuance. Any differences regarding the interpretation or application of this MOU may be resolved amicably through consultations between the competent bodies of the Participants.

2. Modifications: The Participants may modify this MOU by mutual written decision.

3. Points of Contact: The Participants intend to designate points of contact within their respective institutions to coordinate the implementation of this MOU.



4. Reporting and Dialogue: The Participants intend to hold regular consultations, including at the expert and senior levels to review progress and identify new opportunities for collaboration.

5. Effect of MOU: Nothing in this MOU gives rise to rights or obligations under international or domestic law. The Participants specifically acknowledge that this MOU is not an obligation of funds. The Participants intend to maintain their own separate and unique missions and mandates and their own accountabilities. The cooperation between the Participants as outlined in this MOU is not intended to be construed as a partnership or other type of legal entity or personality. Each Participant is expected to bear its own costs for all expenses incurred by itself related to this MOU. The Participants intend to implement this MOU in a manner that does not interfere with any other arrangements between the Participants, either prior to or subsequent to the signing of this MOU. Nothing in this MOU is intended to be construed as an exclusive working relationship.



MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING

between the Government of the United States of America and the Government of the Republic of Armenia regarding an Energy Security Partnership



The Government of the United States of America and the Government of the Republic of Armenia (hereinafter referred to as the “Participants”),

Expressing mutual interest in investment in Armenia’s energy sector, aimed at contributing to Armenia’s energy diversification, security, resilience, and modernization of Armenia’s energy sector;

Affirming the common desire to enhance civilian nuclear cooperation; and

Recognizing the complementarity of the work of the Participants and the benefits of closer strategic cooperation between them;

Have reached the following understanding:

I. Purpose

The purpose of this Memorandum of Understanding (hereinafter “MOU”) is to collaborate towards the improvement of the resilience of Armenia’s energy system, including through the alignment of Armenia’s energy sector regulations and market standards with international best practices, and facilitation of Armenia’s transition to a low-carbon, competitive, and internationally integrated energy economy.

The Participants intend to respond to Armenia’s energy sector priorities, including:

• Encouraging private sector investment;

• increasing civil nuclear energy cooperation;

• advancing protection for critical energy assets; and

• strengthening energy resilience and independence of critical and social infrastructure,

• fostering regional energy cooperation and cross-border energy trade opportunities,

• supporting skills development and capacity building in Armenia’s energy sector workforce.



II. Areas of Cooperation

The Participants intend to collaborate in a number of areas, including but not limited to the following:

1. Civil nuclear energy cooperation, including small modular reactor technologies;

2. Promoting investment to bolster Armenia’s critical energy infrastructure, including in the development of battery energy storage stations for renewable energy resources; and

3. Promoting investment to modernize Armenia’s electricity transmission and distribution grids;

4. Enhancing cybersecurity of Armenia’s energy infrastructure, including through technical assistance.



III. General Provisions

1. Duration: This MOU becomes operative on the date of its signing and is intended to remain operative for a period of one (1) year. Cooperation under this MOU is expected to continue for additional 3 periods unless one of the Participants notifies the other in writing of its intention to discontinue cooperation under this MOU at least sixty (60) days prior to the date of discontinuance. Any differences regarding the interpretation or application of this MOU may be resolved amicably through consultations between the competent bodies of the Participants.

2. Modifications: The Participants may modify this MOU by mutual written decision.

3. Points of Contact: The Participants intend to designate points of contact within their respective institutions to coordinate the implementation of this MOU.

4. Reporting and Dialogue: The Participants intend to hold regular consultations, including at the expert and senior levels to review progress and identify new opportunities for collaboration.

5. Effect of MOU: Nothing in this MOU gives rise to rights or obligations under international or domestic law. The Participants specifically acknowledge that this MOU is not an obligation of funds. The Participants intend to maintain their own separate and unique missions and mandates and their own accountabilities. The cooperation between the Participants as outlined in this MOU is not intended to be construed as a partnership or other type of legal entity or personality. Each Participant is expected to bear its own costs for all expenses incurred by itself related to this MOU. The Participants intend to implement this MOU in a manner that does not interfere with any other arrangements between the Participants, either prior to or subsequent to the signing of this MOU. Nothing in this MOU is intended to be construed as an exclusive working relationship.