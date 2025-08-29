Armenian PM to attend SCO summit in China

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, accompanied by his wife Anna Hakobyan, will be on a working visit to the People’s Republic of China from August 30 to September 3.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in the SCO+ format and related events.

A series of high-level meetings are planned as part of the visit, including talks with President of China Xi Jinping and Vice President Han Zheng.

In addition, Prime Minister Pashinyan will hold bilateral meetings with counterparts from other foreign states on the sidelines of the summit.