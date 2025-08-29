Armenia, Pakistan consider establishing diplomatic relations

On August 29, Armenia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan held a telephone conversation with Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The two sides discussed the possible establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Pakistan.

Deputy Prime Minister Dar welcomed the August 8 agreements reached in Washington between Armenia and Azerbaijan, describing them as an important milestone toward achieving peace in the region.

During the call, Mirzoyan and Dar also exchanged views on potential avenues for cooperation, both in a bilateral framework and within multilateral platforms.