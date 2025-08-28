OSCE Minsk Group closure expected on September 1

The OSCE Minsk Group is set to be formally closed on September 1 through a silent procedure, the OSCE Secretariat confirmed to Public Radio of Armenia.

According to the information provided by the Secretariat, Finland – which holds the OSCE Chairmanship in 2025 – leading discussions with participating States to close the Minsk Process and related structures. This requires a Ministerial Council decision, passed by consensus from all 57 participating States.

“Following a Special Permanent Council Meeting held on 25 August, a draft Ministerial Council decision to close the Minsk Process and related structures was submitted to the participating States for approval by 1 September through a silent procedure. This procedure enables the adoption of the decision on that date, provided no participating State raises an objection. The Secretariat stands ready to implement any relevant outcomes to these discussions,” the OSCE said.

On August 8 Armenia and Azerbaijan issued a joint appeal for the closure of the OSCE Minsk Group OSCE Minsk Group processes and related structures after initialing a peace agreement in Washington.