Minister Zhanna Andreasyan inspects renovation works at Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex

Armenia’s Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Zhanna Andreasyan today visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial and Museum-Institute, where the second phase of major renovation works is currently underway. This stage includes the restoration of the slanted pylons of the Hall of Eternity and the repair of the administrative building’s roof.

Minister Andreasyan was accompanied by the ministry’s Secretary General Hasmik Hakobyan. The Director of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute, Edita Gzoyan, the head of the architectural group overseeing the renovation, Honored Architect of Armenia and co-author of the original design of the memorial and museum Sashur Kalashyan, as well as representatives of the contracting construction company, presented details of the ongoing works.

It was noted that during the renovation both the museum and the memorial will remain open to visitors and official delegations. To ensure that the works do not disrupt the public flow on April 24 – Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day – the pylons are being restored in sequence. Restoration of the first three pylons is currently in progress.

Minister Andreasyan stressed the importance of ensuring high-quality and timely completion of the project, highlighting the symbolic significance of the memorial for Armenia and the Armenian people. She urged all stakeholders to make maximum efforts to meet the deadlines and ensure the full restoration of the complex at the highest level.

She was informed that the works will also resolve a decades-old drainage problem that had caused the erosion of the pylons’ stone surfaces, creating the risk of stone falls, and had led to water leakage in the administrative and museum buildings. At the same time, officials emphasized that the renovation will not alter the external appearance of the memorial.

To provide effective solutions to technical challenges, the Minister suggested engaging leading specialized institutions when necessary to benefit from their expertise and input. Andreasyan was also presented with samples of slabs and cornerstones that will be installed on the pylons’ rear sides once waterproofing works are completed.

The two-phase renovation of the Armenian Genocide Memorial and Museum-Institute began in late 2024. During the first phase, improvements were made to the irrigation system of the surrounding landscaped areas, including the introduction of a drip irrigation system in the Memorial’s Evergreen Park.