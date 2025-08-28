Armenia, China to sign agreement on road transportation of passengers and goods

The Armenian government has approved a proposal to sign an agreement with the Government of the People’s Republic of China on international road transportation of passengers and goods.

According to the justification presented, the field of passenger and freight transportation by road between the two countries is not currently regulated, which creates obstacles for transportation and hampers bilateral economic cooperation.

The agreement will allow Armenia and China to establish a clear framework for the implementation of regular passenger and freight transportation by road. Its provisions are in line with requirements set by international road transport agreements, as well as by the national legislations of both parties.

The government emphasized that the agreement will promote mutually beneficial economic and business ties, contribute to the development of interstate road transport, and expand cooperation within the framework of international transport corridors.