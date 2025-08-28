Armenia at highest historical level of prosperity, says Prime Minister

As of August 28, 2025, Armenia is at its highest historical level of prosperity, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated during the government session on Thursday, highlighting significant economic and agricultural growth in the country.

Economy Minister Gevorg Papoyan provided detailed figures, noting a 7.3% growth in agriculture for the first half of the year. Within the sector, crop production increased by 13.4%, while livestock production rose by 3%, marking the highest performance in recent years.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the country recorded a 7% economic activity growth for the first seven months of the year, with strong momentum in key sectors. “Economic activity in recent months shows signs of acceleration, as in July we recorded a 9.1% growth. Although the manufacturing sector’s performance over seven months raises some concerns, this is linked to changes in re-export processes. In July, industry grew by 4.2%. Industry has traditionally been our weakest sector, but I believe that political and regional developments, including the expected lifting of blockades affecting Armenia, will elevate industry to a new quality and level,” Pashinyan said.

The Prime Minister also pointed to financial indicators that reflect public prosperity. Since 2017, bank deposits and accounts of Armenian residents have grown by 141%. Individual accounts and deposits have increased by 125%, while corporate accounts and turnover have risen by 175%. Lending to residents grew by 173%, from AMD 2.3 trillion to AMD 6.4 trillion. At the same time, non-performing loans have dropped to a historical low of 1.2%, down from 4.6% in 2016, with a stable trajectory established since 2024.

Pashinyan highlighted that investments made by bank owners since 2018 have grown by around 162%, making the banking sector more reliable and attractive in Armenia.

“Agriculture, economic activity, and the banking sector — all these indicators point to sustainable development. Peace, once established, will further strengthen these trends. All the political goals we set become increasingly attainable, and behind these indicators are the real people creating results through their work. I want to thank all of them. Our job is to create a proper environment and conditions for people to work, produce results, and pay taxes as required by law,” the Prime Minister said.

Addressing the shadow economy, Pashinyan stressed the importance of effective measures to reduce informal economic activity. Summarizing, he emphasized that both the banking sector and the economy must prepare, acquire knowledge, and position themselves for development under peaceful conditions.