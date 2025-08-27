Ukraine admits Russia has entered key region of Dnipropetrovsk

Ukrainian forces have acknowledged that Russia’s military has crossed into the eastern industrial region of Dnipropetrovsk and is trying to establish a foothold

“This is the first attack of such a large scale in Dnipropetrovsk region,” Viktor Trehubov, of the Dnipro Operational-Strategic Group of Troops told the BBC, although he made clear their advance had been stopped.

Russia has claimed throughout the summer that it has entered the area, as its forces try to push deeper into Ukrainian territory from the Donetsk region.

In early June, Russian officials said an offensive had begun in Dnipropetrovsk, although the latest Ukrainian reports suggest they have barely breached the regional border.