Turkey says Netanyahu remarks on Armenian Genocide a bid to distract from Gaza

Turkey’s foreign ministry lashed out at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday over remarks acknowledging the Armenian genocide, denouncing them as a bid to cover up the bloodshed in Gaza.

“Netanyahu’s statement regarding the events of 1915 is an attempt to exploit past tragedies for political reasons,” it said in response to remarks by the Israeli leader that effectively acknowledged that World War I-era mass killings of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire were a “genocide.”

“Netanyahu, who is on trial for his role in the genocide committed against the Palestinian people, is attempting to cover up the crimes he and his government have committed,” the ministry statement said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday for the first time that he recognizes the genocide carried out by Ottoman Empire against Armenians, Assyrians and Greeks in the early 20th century.

Asked by Patrick Bet-David on his podcast why Israel does not recognize the Armenian genocide, Netanyahu said, “I think we have. I think the Knesset passed a resolution to that effect,” though no such legislation has been passed into law.

Pressed on why no Israeli prime minister has recognized the genocide, Netanyahu responded, “I just did. Here you go.”