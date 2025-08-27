Netanyahu says he recognizes Armenian genocide

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday for the first time that he recognizes the genocide carried out by Ottoman Empire against Armenians, Assyrians and Greeks in the early 20th century, The Times of Israel reports.

Asked by Patrick Bet-David on his podcast why Israel does not recognize the Armenian genocide, Netanyahu said, “I think we have. I think the Knesset passed a resolution to that effect,” though no such legislation has been passed into law.

Pressed on why no Israeli prime minister has recognized the genocide, Netanyahu responded, “I just did. Here you go.”